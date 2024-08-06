Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jamual John takes Ricks & Sari Memorial Road Race title

Aug 06, 2024 Sports

Winners across all events pose with spoils at the conclusion of the 2024 Ricks and Sari Memorial Road Race.

Winners across all events pose with spoils at the conclusion of the 2024 Ricks and Sari Memorial Road Race.

Kaieteur Sports – Jamual John clinched first place in the 20th Edition of the Ricks and Sari Memorial Cycle Road Race on Sunday. Jamual, who has had a longstanding rivalry with Briton John, crossed the finish line in an impressive 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 26 seconds (1:40:26).

The 46-mile race, which took riders from Schoonord to Ruby on the East Bank Essequibo and back, was marked by a fierce battle between the two Johns. Throughout the race, Jamual and Briton engaged in, an intense back-and-forth, providing spectators with an exhilarating show of endurance and skill. In the end, it was Jamual who emerged victorious, leaving Briton to settle for second place. Cortis Dey of KFC Evolution rounded out the top three.

In the Junior category, Alex Newton dominated the competition, securing the first-place spot. Alexander Leung followed in second, with Jaime Kennedy completing the podium in third.

The Veterans/Masters Category saw Alex Mendes take first place, with Paul Choo-wee-nam and Segun Hubbard finishing in second and third places, respectively.

Abigail Jeffrey of the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) claimed victory in the Female category race, demonstrating remarkable prowess and determination.

The Over 50 Masters race featured a competitive field, with Mark Spencer taking home the first-place position. Ian Jackson finished in second place, while Talim Shaw secured third.

The Ricks and Sari Memorial Cycle Road Race, hosted by Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Limited in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the passing of Regan Rodrigues, affectionately known as the “Gentle Giant.”

The event not only honoured Rodrigues’ memory but also showcased the vibrant and competitive spirit of the local cycling community.

