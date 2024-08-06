Govt. looking to expand oil and gas operations to Berbice

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is looking to extend its oil and gas operations to Berbice, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Speaking during his news conference last week, Jagdeo told the media that government is looking to migrate more of the oil and gas industry to the Berbice Region. “We believe that there will be more migration of the oil and gas industry to that region. Maybe if the large gas…second monetization of gas project comes onshore it will come onshore in Berbice, because that is the ideal location given that more of our gas finds have been in the Haimara area and Pluma.”

Jagdeo went on to explain that, “wherever we put the deep water harbour now because there are some issues now with the mouth of the river too much sedimentation. So we are looking now at a cause way proposal which will build out to the Atlantic to the deep so that we don’t have to have dredging costs. So that four lane road would be good to move goods and services along that corridor.”

At a previous press conference Jagdeo had stated that despite not finalising the National Gas Monetization Strategy, the Government of Guyana (GoG) has embarked on a second gas project to check for viability. “We are still working on it. But as you have seen, we have moved forward in the project that we wanted to check the viability for. We have moved forward on that, but the gas strategy is a clear one,” he said.

Jagdeo explained then that the key element of the gas strategy is to figure out how to monetise the associated gas outside of the current gas project. “We have moved forward on that element,” Jagdeo stated.

Presently, government is pursuing a US$2 billion Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project that will be located at Wales, West Bank Demerara. This is the country’s first natural gas project. It entails bringing the gas onshore from the Stabroek Block to feed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and generate 300 megawatts from a power plant. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is responsible for building a 12-inch pipeline that will transport 50 million cubic of gas per day to the Wales location from offshore.

,<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Lede: The Government of Guyana is looking to extend its oil and gas operations to Berbice, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Tags:

Key Focus: Govt looking to expand oil and gas operations to Berbice-Jagdeo

Pic saved as: Jagdeo

Caption:

Pic saved as: Ali

Caption: Head of State President Irfaan Ali