GFF Unveils New Kits For KFC Elite League Teams

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) proudly handed over new club kits to the teams competing in the KFC Elite League.

The Elite League currently features ten (10) competitive teams: the Guyana Defence Force FC, Slingerz FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Santos FC, Western Tigers FC, Den Amstel FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Monedderlust FC, and Buxton United FC. Each team eagerly received their new kits, symbolizing their readiness to vie for the championship.

GFF President Wayne Forde, who presented the kits at the event, highlighted the significant role of the federation’s Members Financial Assistance Program (M-FAP) in making this possible. “The M-FAP program has allowed the GFF to provide tailored support to our members. These kits are part of the Elite League Clubs M-FAP entitlement in-line with the regulations,” he said.

He further added, “We look forward to seeing the brands of our loyal and generous sponsors being proudly displayed to the fans at home and to the thousands who are viewing the League via the FIFA+ platform weekly.” The new kits signify the league’s growing prestige and the commitment of the GFF to elevating football in Guyana.

The KFC Elite League comprises GFF clubs that play at the highest level of football in the country, ensuring that fans witness the best in local football talent and competition.

As the teams champion ahead in their football endeavours, the new kits will enhance the teams’ professional appearance and confidence. The GFF thanks our generous sponsors and look forward to their continued support.