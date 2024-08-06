Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

GBA brings Badminton to the University of Guyana

Aug 06, 2024 Sports

GBA members and GOA executives including Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon recently made a presentation of Badminton gear to the University of Guyana. 

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) continued its ongoing programme as the sport made its way onto the grounds of the University of Guyana.

The GBA spiked off their Shuttle project more than a year ago, with the sport being introduced across various learning institutions in Guyana.

Most recently, collaboration between the GBA and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), saw even newer heights being reached.

Students and teachers of the Mon Repos Primary School in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), alongside the aforementioned associations, made a huge step as they continue to build on Guyana’s rich legacy of badminton.

Among the items presented, Rackets and Shuttles were donated to further encourage students to engage in physical exercise and develop their athletic skills.

Some of the UG students having a chat with national/international player Priyanna Ramdhani. 

Meanwhile, national female champion and internationally decorated badminton star, Priyanna Ramdhani along with other national players, maintain their presence throughout these sessions, constantly imparting knowledge of the sport to the students.

Students also learn first hand, the fundamentals of badminton from Guyana’s premier athletes and coaches, who continue to push the sport to the top, while opening the door for future badminton stars.

