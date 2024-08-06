Car cleaner remanded to prison over gun, ammo possession

Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 68-year-old man residing on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown, was remanded to prison on Monday after he was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The defendant, Dwayne Griffith appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him. It is alleged that on Saturday, August 3, 2024, a police mobile patrol responded to an assault report at the Red Dragon Bar on Robb Street, Bourda.
Griffith was approached by the police and subsequently a search was conducted, during which a black SCCY 9mm firearm marked with #525358 and a magazine and eleven 9mm rounds, were found on his person. When questioned about possessing a firearm license, Griffith responded, “no”. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Alberttown Police Station for further processing. During a video and audio interrogation, Griffith confessed to having the firearm and ammunition for self-defense purposes. He was remanded to prison until on August 26, 2024.
