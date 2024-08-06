Abrams gets 400m lifeline in ‘repechage round’

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams will have another opportunity to reach the medal round of the women’s 400m.

After finishing fifth in her heat, she will compete in the ‘repechage round’ today.

This format change was approved by the World Athletics Council ahead of the 2024 track and field competition at the Paris Olympics.

Olympic track and field athletes who do not automatically qualify in the first round of events in the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 100mH, 110mH, and 400mH will have an additional round to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

Athletes who automatically qualify for the semi-finals will continue their medal quest with a potential three rounds of competition. Those who do not qualify initially will have up to four rounds.

Each athlete in these events is guaranteed at least two rounds of competition.

World Athletics President Seb Coe stated that this format change will give more exposure to track and field during the peak Olympic period and will be carefully scheduled to ensure every event on the Olympic program retains its share of the spotlight.