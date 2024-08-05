Karran scores 100 not out as Cool Runningz registers ORSCA T20 win

Kaieteur Sports – Young, talented opening batsman Kyle Karran hit an attractive, unbeaten 100 to lead Cool Runningz to an exciting, 23-run triumph over 4040 WIBS in an Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) Regular Season T20 competition fixture.

Playing last Sunday at the Hanover Public School ground in Brampton, the right-handed Karran helped his team total up a sufficient 199-6 from the allotted 20 overs.

4040 WIBS, in reply, threatened the target momentarily before they ended at 176-5 when proceedings came to a conclusion.

Despite the loss of a few wickets, Karran kept his composure to hit 11 sixes and three fours from 58 balls.

He and his dad the Canada-based Guyanese Muniram Karran, a veteran player in the softball circuit in Ontario, collaborated in a match-defining 156-run, third-wicket stand.

Muniram is also a right-hander and he struck 9 sixes and four fours during his 44-ball 83.

Ravindra Sukhu churned out an impressive bowling performance for 4040 WIBS by bagging 3-27 from his allotted four overs while Aseeb Khan was expensive having conceded 39 runs in his two overs but ably took two wickets.

For 4040 WIBS, the inform and former Canadian player and Berbice-born Aftab Shamshudeen knocked a top-score of 55 while Khan proved his all-round capability by making a steady 37.

Ex-Guyana youth player Kevin George once again with a promising 28 and simultaneously displayed his consistency after several scores in the 40s this season so far.

Mitch Bacchus, the experienced, left-arm bowler, grabbed 3-30 from his maximum four overs to play an instrumental role in the winning combination.

Kyle, the 19-year-old, was selected as the Most Valuable Player for his excellent batting effort. Kyle has gained tremendous prominence in softball cricket in the last two consecutive seasons for his consistency with the bat along with his twin-brother Kristopher.

Both of them play hard-ball cricket also in the popular Toronto and District Cricket Association tournaments.

They represented Ontario at the youth level in Provincial cricket competition which firmly indicated their natural batting talent.

Kyle has two centuries so far in ORSCA cricket and Kristopher registered two as well.