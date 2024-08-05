Latest update August 5th, 2024 12:58 AM

Hooper wins Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation race

Aug 05, 2024 Sports

The winners’ row: Athletes and officials after the presentation

Kaieteur Sports – Former district six national athlete Esan Hopper took the top spot in the Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation 10k road race. Locals flocked the roadways in numbers as Hopper stopped the clock at 43 minutes, and two seconds.

The race was held on Sunday morning from Number 35 Village to Ulverston Village Corentyne Berbice and close to 30 athletes were in high completion on the roadways.

Esan Hooper was all alone in his dominant victory in the 10k race

In addition to Hopper, Arvin Valenzuela won the 5K road race while Princes Wong won the female category in the 5K race which started at Bush Lot Village. Lasandra Davis emerged as the winner in the female category of the 10k race.

As Hopper took the early lead, he left Anton Wright in second while AssanyMcPhoy finished third. Shaquail Smith came in fourth to round out the top finishers in the male 10k race.

After Valenzuela took top honors in the 5k male race, Javier Henry had to settle for second while Joseph Rahaman came third. Amari Gibbs finished fourth.

Leander Bennette, Princes Butcher and Torremica Dick were the other finishers in that order at the female 5k race.

BertyRahaman took the brave step to run the over-50 category solo, and he finished in style. Veteran coach Patrick Gray, one of the founding fathers of the club, was presented a special award for his services over the years.

The race was successfully organized by Tyrone Smith and the Big Star Committee members while sponsors came from AAllys and Sons, Courts, Republic Bank, Banks DIH, Sparkle Supermarket and Athletics Guyana. In addition to the companies, locals from the area supported the event financially.

Big Star Youth and Sport Club was founded in 1991. The club is known for producing cricketers, with Melroy Barkley being the club’s first National youth cricketer while current Guyana Harpy Eagles selectee, Sylus Tyndall started his career at the Ulverston-based club, Big Star.

