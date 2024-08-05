Guyana’s oil discoveries a pathway to future development – Shandong Director of American Affairs

…cites potential for collaboration in agriculture

By: Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s recent string of oil discoveries since 2015 has not only catapulted the nation to be globally recognised as the World’s fastest growing economy, but has unlocked the country’s potential for international cooperation in a number of key areas.

Director of American and Oceanian Affairs in Shandong’s Foreign Affairs Office, Zhang Peng recently pointed to the bright future that awaits Guyana through the development of its oil and gas resources. Shandong is one of the 23 provinces in China, home to a population of just over 101 million people. Covering an area of 158,000 square kilometers and sea area of 159,000 square kilometers, the Shandong province is renowned for its advancements in agriculture.

Between July 21- 31, a team of Guyanese media workers from five news outlets had the opportunity to tour a number of facilities in China spanning the manufacturing, agriculture, technology, oil and gas and even cultural sectors across Shandong, Beijing and Shanghai. During an interview with Kaieteur News, Mr. Peng highlighted Guyana’s “special resources” when asked to share his advice on how Guyana can reach its full potential.

In 2015, United States oil major, ExxonMobil announced the discovery of oil in Guyana’s Stabroek Block. The country first produced oil in December 2019 at the Liza One project. Two other projects have since come on stream with over 640,000 barrels now being produced daily. While the official acknowledged that he has never visited the small South American nation, he noted, “I think different countries have a different situation. I think each country should find the right path to development with its own characteristics.”

When asked whether he believes oil can be used by Guyana to help the nation realize its development agenda, he explained, “I think you have your own advantages, based on your special resources. Yeah. It’s a very good beginning for you.”

The Director of American and Oceanian Affairs in Shandong’s Foreign Affairs Office was keen to note, “I think petroleum is kind of a strategy with resources (that can be used) for the country’s development. It’s very good, you are so lucky you have all these kind of resources for you.”

Meanwhile, the official told this newspaper that there is room for collaboration between Guyana and Shandong on the agricultural front. Guyana has committed to not only becoming self-sufficient to meet the needs of its population, but has also positioned itself as the food basket of the Caribbean. With massive agriculture lands available, the country has taken on a variety of new farming products over the last three years.

Across the Shandong province, communities have pooled both physical and human resources, creating massive agriculture villages. Some of these include the Qianquezhuang Village, located in Weifang; Anshanghu in Wutu and the Yuquanwa Rural Complex, also in Weifang.

There, the shade-house technique is employed but on a much more advanced level. Interestingly, these villages not only contribute by producing food but are used as tourist attractions and educational facilities, allowing outsiders to experience the technology utilized by villagers.

The total assets of the Qianquezhuang Village in 2023 reached 510 million RMB yuan, with a collective economic income of 7.6 million RMB yuan. The average annual income per capita exceeded 50,000 RMB yuan, and each resident had an average of 60 square meters of housing.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Anshanghu attracted over 30,000 visitors from 23 provinces and cities for learning and visits, generating a training income of 1 million RMB yuan for the village. Similarly, the Yuquanwa Rural Complex has a national vocational farmer training center which has been recognized as a Shandong Science and Technology Education Base, training 40,000 students annually and receiving 200,000 tourists each year.

Shandong is a major economic powerhouse in China. The GDP of Shandong grew by 6.0% to 9.21 trillion RMB yuan in 2022, ranking third in the country.