Friendship pensioner gets new home through MOM

Kaieteur News – Another 77-year-old pensioner, Sumintra Harripersaud, a resident of Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) has been gifted with a new, elevated flat through the Men on Mission (MOM) programme.

The brand-new home was formally handed over on Saturday by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy.

The pensioner has been living in Friendship for the past 16 years and has gone through many traumatic experiences. Following the death of her husband, who was a cane cutter, and the disappearance of both her sons, she was forced to fend for herself.

Following a request by her niece, the MOM programme assessed her previous standard of living and determined her eligibility for the programme’s housing programme. During the handing-over ceremony, Harri persaud spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) and mentioned that her previous home was dilapidated and on the verge of collapsing.

Thanks to MOM, she is now the proud owner of a brand-new flat. “I [am] glad that I get a [new] home and thank you to the government…god bless them,” she expressed. Expounding on the MOM initiative, Minister McCoy said it was founded with a primary focus on men’s roles in society and their contributions to national development. “And we have been taking on the initiative of constructing homes for people in vulnerable situations and difficult circumstances and it is part of the approach of the government, the approach to prosperity, the approach to wealth creation, the approach to development,” he underscored.

He further emphasised that this demonstrates the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s commitment to ensuring equitable development. Minister McCoy also underlined the significance of homeownership, stating that it is a highly sought-after aspect of our society, and the government is working to ensure homeownership at every level.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were MOM Member, Roger Rogers and MoM’s Coordinator, Lt. Col Bhageshwar Murli among other officials. The government has allocated $500 million to the Men on Mission initiative in its national fiscal plan to support vulnerable Guyanese across the country. In 2023, approximately 50 homes were built for vulnerable individuals. Already, scores of single mothers and the elderly have received homes in 2024, through the MOM organisation. Founded by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the organisation aims to tackle toxic masculinity and create a positive environment and safe space for men, promoting integrity, productivity, accountability and character-building. (DPI)