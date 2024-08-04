Over 60 companies already onboard for Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025

Kaieteur News – A total of 63 companies have already signed up for the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSEC), set for February 18th to 21st, 2025 at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

This flagship event, which enjoys the full support of the Guyana government, promises to be an unparalleled gathering of regional Heads of State, world-renowned industry experts and revered international innovators.

Among the sponsors already on board are TechnipFMC, Noble, Stena Drilling, Expro Guyana Inc., BK Group of Companies, and MECP Sales & Services. A diverse range of exhibitors has also confirmed participation for the world-class event.

These companies include: Service Guyana, HVAC Inc., Process Management Limited, Keen360, and N&S Algoo Licensed Customs Brokerage Services Inc. They will be joined by Oil Zone Manufacturing & Services Inc., Kalglas International Inc., Free Rock Trading Company Limited, and GO NDE Inc. Slated to participate also is the Guyana National Bureau of Standards which serves as one of the key oversight bodies for measurements on Guyana’s FPSOs while also operating as a guardian of high standards for quality of products and services.

Other industry giants set to participate include Boxhill Company Enterprise, Quality Coatings Inc., RLTCA, QSI International School of Guyana, Zamcorp, Impact Fluid Solutions, Analytical Technologies Inc, Europe Caribbean Line, Asequith Guyana Inc., V75 (the Exclusive Digital Provider for the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo) and the Hardware Depot.

LSK Surveying Services Guyana Inc., Varaya Guyana Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Farfan and Mendes, Raj Jewellery Guyana, and ODITC INC have already secured their place at this marquee event for industry leaders in the western hemisphere. The Guyana Energy Conference Secretariat is also pleased to announce the participation of critical industry players such as Radian H.A. Limited, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Greenway Distribution Inc., and Sheriff Security.

Their involvement promises to enrich the dynamic pool of collaborators at next year’s event. We are also excited to welcome MODEC Guyana Inc., Guyoil, Sterling Products Limited, the Guyana Forestry Commission, Cevon’s Waste Management, Sol Guyana Inc., and Unicomers Guyana Inc. These prestigious organisations will no doubt set the stage for important discussions in the energy and supply chain sectors.

The foregoing line up will also be joined by Oil States, Western Scientific Company Limited, and Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited which are expected to showcase their cutting-edge solutions. Arrowten Inc, OSC Marine Group, and Scaffolding Manufacturers Guyana Limited are keen on displaying their engineering innovations as well. Gulf Valve Piping & Controls Inc. and the Council for TVET will be on site next year to highlight their contributions to industry standards and training.

Kestrel Guyana Inc., Umami Incorporated, and the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce will be present and are set to participate and emphasize the importance of collaboration.

Companies like Sany Guyana, Rigpro Staffing & Training, Saybolt, Western Logistics Guyana Inc, Century Tamara Logistics Services, and Guysons KB Industries Inc are already in preparation mode to showcase their logistics and industrial solutions. Phoenix Oilfield Services and Engineering Inc., Sand Supply Guyana Inc., and the Guyana Energy Agency round out the impressive list of growing exhibitors. They too are set to highlight their expertise and contributions at this world-class event.

ABOUT THE GECSCE Since its 2022 debut, the GECSCE has established itself as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, government officials, investors, and experts in the energy and related sectors. Participants have benefited from invaluable engagements with policymakers and regulatory authorities, leading to a deeper understanding of the legal framework, as well as, key development plans. For exhibitors and participating business professionals, this platform has allowed for products, services, and solutions to be showcased to a targeted audience with opportunities to connect with potential partners for joint ventures, strategic alliances, and project collaborations. For further details regarding the conference and securing your booth at the 2025 event, please reach out to Fareeza Haniff, Media and Operations Director at [email protected] or Kiana Wilburg, Chief Executive Officer at [email protected].