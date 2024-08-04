Montra battles Village Rams; Tarmac faces Eccles All-Stars in blockbuster Round-of-16 clashes

Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball is off to a rollicking start with 16 being knocked out and 16 remain, all battling for a spot in the quarter-final.

Today, Lusignan Community Centre Ground and Police Sports Club will be the centre of activities as eight more teams will go home.

On the East Coast of Demerara, Montra Jaguars will face Village Rams at 09:30h, followed by 2023 semi-finalists Tarmac Titans and defending champions at 11:30h, and Lil Rams will battle The Guards at 13:30h.

The final match at Lusignan will be Bartica Bulls against Diamond Gunners.

Over at Police Sports Club, the Upsetters face Team Corruption, followed by Mahdia (Movements Family) at 11:30h, Titans All-Stars face Premier Insurance at 13:30h, and Brooklyn Youth Strikers at 15:30h.

Many teams progressing to the round of 16 have numerous current and former stars in Guyana’s cricket, and they all match up today in a truly mouth-watering contest.

The opening day was filled with action, as 257 sixes were struck in the 16 matches, with five players—Shemroy Barrington (Titans All-Stars), Shaquille Wong (CJIA XI), Jonte Thomas (Eccles All-Stars), and Shamar Apple (Lil Rams)—scoring half-centuries.

While none of the team crossed the 200-marker in their respective innings, many surpassed 100 and even 150 in a day of thrills across the three venues.

Full details on the matches can be found on the FL Sport app or website.

The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.

The losing semi-finalists each get G$250,000.

Players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize, all compliments of Regal Stationery.

Assuria Insurance is not holding back either, offering a motorbike and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player.