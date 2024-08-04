Man caught stealing wires from Conversation Tree road project

Kaieteur News – A man was during the wee hours of Saturday caught stealing wires installed by S. Jagmohan construction reportedly for street lights along the Conversation Tree Road.

He was nabbed and was taken into custody at the Prashad Nagar Police Station. Workers said that this is not the first time that wires from their road project have been stolen.

The company recently had to spend extra cash to replace a set that was recently stolen. Investigations are ongoing.