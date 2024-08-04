Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man caught stealing wires from Conversation Tree road project

Aug 04, 2024 News

The wires the suspect was reportedly caught stealing.

The wires the suspect was reportedly caught stealing.

Kaieteur News – A man was during the wee hours of Saturday caught stealing wires installed by S. Jagmohan construction reportedly for street lights along the Conversation Tree Road.

The captured suspect

The captured suspect

He was nabbed and was taken into custody at the Prashad Nagar Police Station. Workers said that this is not the first time that wires from their road project have been stolen.

The company recently had to spend extra cash to replace a set that was recently stolen. Investigations are ongoing. 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Accomplished US entries sent to battle at Guyana Cup

Accomplished US entries sent to battle at Guyana Cup

Aug 04, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Easy Time, a 6-year-old son of leading sire Not This Time, will seek a repeat win August 11 in the 16th running of the Guyana Cup being held at the Rising Sun Turf Club in...
Read More
Archibald bows out with 8th place finish

Archibald bows out with 8th place finish

Aug 04, 2024

Montra battles Village Rams; Tarmac faces Eccles All-Stars in blockbuster Round-of-16 clashes

Montra battles Village Rams; Tarmac faces Eccles...

Aug 04, 2024

Guyanese team set for opening match in Aruba

Guyanese team set for opening match in Aruba

Aug 04, 2024

Tucber Park youth the latest to benefit

Tucber Park youth the latest to benefit

Aug 04, 2024

Inaugural Berbice Softball Cup Slated for October

Inaugural Berbice Softball Cup Slated for October

Aug 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]