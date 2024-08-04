‘Infallible Couture’ for Creative Streetwear apparel

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – I’m pretty sure we all heard some point in our lives, the phrase ‘You can do anything you set your mind to’. And if you think that is not true, then take a look at the wide array of young entrepreneurs in our society that have pursued their passion and dreams and introduced services we didn’t think were available to us. It is with determination and perseverance they have accomplished what they have today.

One such entrepreneur who certainly took the phrase into account by turning his passion into reality is 17-year-old Roy Hamilton, the pioneer behind ‘Infallible Couture’, an apparel business.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, the teen from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown said he first started his business on August 25, 2022 at just the age of 15. At the time, he was in fourth form heading into fifth form where he completed his secondary education at Pure Masters Academy.

Going into the business at such a young age, Hamilton said his inspiration came from having had a deep passion for creativity and fashion.

“I’ve always had a passion for creativity and fashion designing, I realized that I have a talent that I can pursue a career, so I put together the two things that I had an immense interest in and made it my career,” he revealed.

Recalling initial days in business, the teenager revealed that the first product he created was a T-shirt.

He further related, “When I first ventured into this business I would head downtown to purchase one Hanes T-shirt to print. I started printing T shirts in my bedroom. I then worked my way up to an office space and we now manufacture our own T-shirts branded Infallible Couture.”

Why the name ‘Infallible Couture’, according to him the words represent his business and the quality of work he delivers, “because the word infallible speaks about being incapable of failure and the word couture means making of clothing and garments,” he added.

Infallible Couture he shared is street-wear apparel which focuses on creating graphic designs and fashion designs, to have you look top tier.

Approaching the 2nd anniversary of his business in a few weeks, Hamilton said that the support towards his brand has been nothing short of encouraging.

He recalled that when the business kicked off, his main support came from his family and friends from school. Since then, his brand has grown and saw him receiving support from consumers in different corners of the country.

Speaking briefly about his challenges, the young man said there are some marketing issues in order for his brand to captivate a wider audience and introduce something new to the market.

“It’s very hard to persuade Guyanese into purchasing something new especially if it was made locally,” he said. However, the young man has been able to overcome this phase by getting more into social media and networking with other businesses owners and local social media influencers. Additionally, he related that he has also worked with local and international artistes who played magnanimous roles in spreading the word about Infallible Couture.

Thankful for the support, Hamilton informed this publication that part of his long term goals, is to see Infallible Couture being worn at every event, “to be in every closet and to have stores nationwide, to create jobs for likeminded individuals who also have a passion in the same field.”

Speaking of creating some sort of employment in the near future, our featured entrepreneur is of a belief that small business owners in society are trailblazers to the younger generation, who may want to follow suit.

“I strongly believe young entrepreneurs play a massive role in society mainly on the younger generation by being role models and showing the younger ones that there should be nothing stopping them from accomplishing the goals that they strive for,” he said.

Asked what he thinks can be done more in our society to help small businesses grow, he suggested for there to be more hosting of pop-up shows or expos, for them to have a platform to display their products. Through this, he said, it can help give small businesses more exposure, “we can also be more supportive of each other because local support is scarce.”

For persons interested in apparel from Roy Hamilton’s business you can check out his business pages via Instagram @the_infallible_couture, or on TikTok @infallible_couture and you can also contact via WhatsApp on telephone number (592)636-2854.