Inaugural Berbice Softball Cup Slated for October

Aug 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Softball teams will have the opportunity to participate in the first-ever Berbice Softball Cup which is slated for October 2024 across the ancient county and is organized by Roraima Community Developers.

According to organisers, this tournament comes after the successful hosting of the inaugural Inter-Region Ten10 Softball Cricket Cup in April which saw Hyde Park of Region 3 walking away with the championship.

The inaugural Berbice Softball Cup will be based on a one game knock out format with round arm bowling only. It will be ten (10) overs per side and will be played from the 6th to the 20th of October in an open category with teams vying for over $1 million in cash prizes and trophies.

According to organizers during the tournament, there will be a lot of side attractions, giveaways, and entertainment for fans.  On the day of the playoffs, it is expected to be a grand party-like atmosphere with lots of cultural entertainment and a grand exhibition match.

The business sector is urged to support the tournament as it will help to bring the  people together  and foster a better relationship amongst communities.

Organisers said that they will be making public the venues and contact information of the coordinators so that interested teams can get registered, and the prizes that will be up for grabs, as it is expected to be the most lucrative ever in the county of Berbice.

