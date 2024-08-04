Archibald bows out with 8th place finish

Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
– Abrams to compete tomorrow
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 100M record holder, Emanuel Archibald, exited the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday morning when he finished in 8th place of Heat 6 in the Men’s 100M Round 1 event.
Archibald clocked 10.40s to beat one of the nine starters in that heat. The Heat was won by South Africa’s Akani Simbine in 10.03s, while Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake and Rikkoi Brathwaite of British Virgin Islands were the other two automatic qualifiers from the Heat, clocking 10.06s and 10.13s for second and third, respectively.
The Guyanese rewrote Guyana’s decades- old Men’s 100M National record, during his lead up to the Paris Olympics.
Archibald clocked his 10.09s record at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) during the Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) Senior Track and Field Championships. The National record was previously held by Adam Harris (10.12s) who achieved the feat in 2014.
As a result of Archibald’s exit, Guyana has one more athlete left to compete at the Paris Olympics in Aaliyah Abrams. Abrams will look to secure a semifinal spot in the Women’s 400M event as she lines up Round 1 on Monday, August 5.
