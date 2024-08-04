Accomplished US entries sent to battle at Guyana Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Easy Time, a 6-year-old son of leading sire Not This Time, will seek a repeat win August 11 in the 16th running of the Guyana Cup being held at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice, Guyana. He won the one-mile race on dirt by about seven lengths a year ago.

South Florida trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. bought Easy Time for $75,000 during the 2023 Fasig-Tipton July Horses of Racing Age Sale out of the Grovendale Sales consignment. The horse is now owned by Master Z Racing Stable and trained by Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed. Easy Time comes into the race off an unchallenged win going 1,350 meters (more than 6 1/2 furlongs) and racing clockwise at Port Mourant Turf Club in July.

“Easy Time is only 75% ready,” said Mohamed after the win. “He had some time off, and I believe this race will be the perfect prep for The Guyana Cup.”

South Florida trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has sent three horses to the South American Caribbean coast country, hoping to upset Easy Time. His strongest entry is Stat, a 5-year-old Florida-bred gelding by Will Take Charge and owned most recently by Clint Cornett. Stat last out won the Soldier’s Dancer Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Joseph also trains Novo Sol, Brazilian-bred son of Agnes Gold and owned by Daniel Alonso. The 7-year-old horse was group 1-placed in Brazil and ran second in the Soldier’s Dancer Stakes. Novo Sol owns the highest Equibase Speed Figure of 110 among the seven Guyana Cup entries. Joseph’s third entry is Oy Vey, who is owned and trained by Joseph. The 3-year-old son of Constitution scored his first win May 13 at Horseshoe Indianapolis and was most recently third in a July 6 starter allowance race at Monmouth Park. Other Guyana Cup entries who are graduates of the Fasig-Tipton July Horses of Racing Age Sale include Loyal Company and Stormy Entry.

Loyal Company is a 4-year-old Godolphin-bred gelded son of Frosted who sold for $85,000 during this year’s sale to Meah/Lloyd Bloodstock. Last year Loyal Company ran third in the 2023 Ellis Park Derby.

Stormy Entry is a 4-year-old gelding by Point of Entry that sold for $15,000 during this year’s Fasig-Tipton HORA sale to Sanjeev/Adrian/Caimraj out of the Hunter Valley Farm consignment. Previously for owner/breeder Charles Fipke, Stormy Entry ran third in the Patton Stakes at Ireland’s Dundalk in 2023 following two wins in weight for age races.

Guyana, which does not have a recognized stud book and runs unregulated racing, is trying to establish itself among the recognized Caribbean racing nations.

“We are developing our industry and are on the cusp of being regulated,” said Mohamed recently. “Therefore, we are preparing to be ahead of the curve when the legislation becomes law to regulate the sport. We are ready.”

“Racing was regulated many decades ago, when it was held in Durban Park, Georgetown, Guyana,” the trainer continued. “It was moved from the city by the government in power then, and it took the industry a very long while get back its footing.”

Rising Sun Turf Club has carded 10 races for Guyana Cup Day that will be run counterclockwise. The other races will include the 1,600-meter (one mile) Guyana Derby open to West Indian-bred 3-year-olds and the 1,000-meter (about five furlongs) Juvenile Classic also for West Indian-bred horses. (Source: Bloodhorse)