Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Aug 03, 2024 Sports
– Tees off August 11
Kaieteur Sports – The Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop is set to host Guyana’s first ever Hole-in-One Challenge next Sunday, August 11th.
Action tees off from 15:00h-18:00h with the highlight of the event will be the famous island green, designed by renowned Guyanese golf course designer and Guyana Golf Association (GGA) president Aleem Hussain.
Players will vie for their chance to win over $500,000 in prizes by testing their skills on this iconic feature. Golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to win a grand prize of $100,000 cash, along with additional prizes including airline tickets, resort stays, dinners, cases of beverages, and much more.
Located alongside the new highway connecting the Harbour Bridge to the existing main road, Westside Golf Course boasts a unique layout and luxurious condos with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.
All profits generated from the event will be donated to orphanages in Region Three, supporting the local community.
Players of all skill levels from beginners to seasoned players are welcome to participate as there will be a variety of challenges and prizes for each category.
