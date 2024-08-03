Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sod turned for construction of new Trust Company Guyana building

Aug 03, 2024 News

Representatives of Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. at the sod-turning event held on Brickdam, Stabroek.

Representatives of Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. at the sod-turning event held on Brickdam, Stabroek.

Kaieteur News – Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. will soon be constructing a new office on Brickdam, Stabroek. To mark the significant milestone, the company participated in a modest sod-turning ceremony.

With a rich history of over 58 years, Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. has been a key player in the financial sector, providing a broad range of services such as traditional trusteeship, mutual funds, estate planning, stock brokerage, commercial credit, investment, and wealth management.

During the ceremony, Mr. Komal Samaroo, Chairman of the Board of Directors highlighted the importance of the new development. He said that the new building will solidify the company’s market position, and enhance customer experience and employee convenience.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Mr. Samaroo thanked the Board of Directors and management of Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. for the crucial role played in propelling the project to the new phase, as well as to the employees for their steadfast support of the company over the years.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]