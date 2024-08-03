Sod turned for construction of new Trust Company Guyana building

Kaieteur News – Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. will soon be constructing a new office on Brickdam, Stabroek. To mark the significant milestone, the company participated in a modest sod-turning ceremony.

With a rich history of over 58 years, Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. has been a key player in the financial sector, providing a broad range of services such as traditional trusteeship, mutual funds, estate planning, stock brokerage, commercial credit, investment, and wealth management.

During the ceremony, Mr. Komal Samaroo, Chairman of the Board of Directors highlighted the importance of the new development. He said that the new building will solidify the company’s market position, and enhance customer experience and employee convenience.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Mr. Samaroo thanked the Board of Directors and management of Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. for the crucial role played in propelling the project to the new phase, as well as to the employees for their steadfast support of the company over the years.