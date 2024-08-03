Man remanded for 2023 murder of bystander in West Ruimveldt

Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-six-year-old Quacy Craig was remanded on Friday to prison after being charged for the alleged 2023 murder of Dexter Horsham at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Craig appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman who read the indictable charge to him. He was not required to enter a plea.
Horsham was reported shot and chopped on August 10, 2023 while another was injured in the process. The two were spectators of a property dispute between a group of men in a pick-up and a soldier.
Police reports indicate that on the day of the incident, Craig, accompanied by others, went to Lot 425 Hibiscus Street, West Ruimveldt, to evict someone from the property, which Craig claimed belonged to his grandparents.
However, the accused was met with resistance from the persons at the house and persons in the neighbourhood which resulted in verbal and physical confrontation.
During the fight, Craig allegedly took a gun from his vehicle and gave it to one of his accomplices who shot Horsham and other persons who were trying to bring about peace. One of the accused accomplices dealt the deceased several chops about his body after he was shot.
The group then fled the scene.
Another suspect, Anthony La Rose called ‘Budhu’ was arrested one day after the incident and was remanded to prison August 17, 2023. Police persistently sought the other suspects and that lead to Craig’s arrest on July 16, 2024.
During his arrest, Craig attempted to escape, resulting in police shooting him in the buttocks. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) before being placed in police custody.
He was later charged for the offence of murder.
Craig is scheduled to return to court on August 22, 2024.
