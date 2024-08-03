Knife-wielding bandit robs taxi driver of jewellery

Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old taxi driver was robbed on Emancipation Day at knife point of his gold chain and rings while waiting on his friend at the Stanleytown Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The victim, Omeshwar Aaron, of Phase Two Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD was attacked late Thursday afternoon.
Aaron was reportedly standing on the Stanleytown Road when the bandit walked up to him and placed a knife to his heck and began stripping him of his gold chain worth $82,000 and three golden rings.
The bandit then ran away after which the victim made his way to the nearest police station to file a report.
Investigations are ongoing.
