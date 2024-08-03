Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Knife-wielding bandit robs taxi driver of jewellery

Aug 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old taxi driver was robbed on Emancipation Day at knife point of his gold chain and rings while waiting on his friend at the Stanleytown Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The victim, Omeshwar Aaron, of Phase Two Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD was attacked late Thursday afternoon.

Aaron was reportedly standing on the Stanleytown Road when the bandit walked up to him and placed a knife to his heck and began stripping him of his gold chain worth $82,000 and three golden rings.

The bandit then ran away after which the victim made his way to the nearest police station to file a report.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]