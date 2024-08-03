Gunmen escape with millions after duct-taping contractor in E.C.D home

Kaieteur News – Three gunmen on bicycles reportedly escaped with $5M worth in cash and gold jewellery on Thursday after invading the Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), home of a contractor.

The bandits reportedly used duct tape to bind the contractor identified as Anthony Yakub, while forcing his wife to hand over the cash and gold jewellery at gunpoint.

Police said that Yakub was at home with his wife when the gunmen invaded and held them at gunpoint. They then duct taped the contractor’s hands, nose and mouth before ordering the wife to hand over all their valuables. Fearful for their lives, the woman complied.

The bandits then left the house and made good their escape on their bicycles.

Shortly after the woman untied her husband and he immediately ran out of his house, entered his car and chased the bandits. He was able to catch up with them and even knocked one off his bicycle but the thief still managed to escape with his accomplices.

The robbery was reported to the police thereafter and the contractor was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was seen bleeding from the nose.

Investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area where the home invasion took place.

Investigations are ongoing.