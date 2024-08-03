Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gunmen escape with millions after duct-taping contractor in E.C.D home 

Aug 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Three gunmen on bicycles reportedly escaped with $5M worth in cash and gold jewellery on Thursday after invading the Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), home of a contractor.

The bandits reportedly used duct tape to bind the contractor identified as Anthony Yakub, while forcing his wife to hand over the cash and gold jewellery at gunpoint.

Police said that Yakub was at home with his wife when the gunmen invaded and held them at gunpoint. They then duct taped the contractor’s hands, nose and mouth before ordering the wife to hand over all their valuables. Fearful for their lives, the woman complied.

The bandits then left the house and made good their escape on their bicycles.

Shortly after the woman untied her husband and he immediately ran out of his house, entered his car and chased the bandits. He was able to catch up with them and even knocked one off his bicycle but the thief still managed to escape with his accomplices.

The robbery was reported to the police thereafter and the contractor was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was seen bleeding from the nose.

Investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area where the home invasion took place.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]