Gunmen escape with millions after duct-taping contractor in E.C.D home 

Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three gunmen on bicycles reportedly escaped with $5M worth in cash and gold jewellery on Thursday after invading the Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), home of a contractor.
The bandits reportedly used duct tape to bind the contractor identified as Anthony Yakub, while forcing his wife to hand over the cash and gold jewellery at gunpoint.
Police said that Yakub was at home with his wife when the gunmen invaded and held them at gunpoint. They then duct taped the contractor’s hands, nose and mouth before ordering the wife to hand over all their valuables. Fearful for their lives, the woman complied.
The bandits then left the house and made good their escape on their bicycles.
Shortly after the woman untied her husband and he immediately ran out of his house, entered his car and chased the bandits. He was able to catch up with them and even knocked one off his bicycle but the thief still managed to escape with his accomplices.
The robbery was reported to the police thereafter and the contractor was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was seen bleeding from the nose.
Investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area where the home invasion took place.
Investigations are ongoing.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 03, 2024SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – When managing external debt, focusing solely on the size of a country’s GDP can be misleading,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]