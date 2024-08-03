Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Kaieteur Sports – Team G-Boats (Yellow) and Team Chico (White) clinched the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-18 All Star titles, while Team KFC (White) dominated the Boys’ U14 category as Youth Basketball Guyana wrapped up another National Schools Basketball Festival season with their prestigious All Star Weekend event at the National Gymnasium last Sunday.

With the 2024 season concluded, Co-director of YBG, Chris Bowman and the team have many positives to look forward to in the coming years. The All Star Weekend is a unique opportunity for the best high school players to showcase their talent and skills with a bit more freedom, without the pressure of team expectations.

Avion Kesney from the KFC All Stars now has the distinction of winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in both the NSBF Inter-School and All Star events, achieving this feat with a brilliant 22-point game against KFC Blue in Sunday’s U14 All Stars matchup.

Rehana Romain is another outstanding prospect on the basketball scene, clinching the Girls U18 All Star MVP award with an electric performance, scoring 18 points out of 27 as Team Chico (White) dismantled Team Blue by 13 points. Her MVP performance also included 8 rebounds and 7 steals.

The Boys’ U18 division, Cordel Hoyte and Colwyn Stephens dominated play against Team Blue, as Team G-Boats (Yellow) edged out the Blues 59-57. Both Hoyte and Stephens finished with double-doubles; Hoyte earned the coveted MVP award with 20 points and 17 rebounds, while Stephens added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Here are the highlights from the Youth Basketball Guyana High School All Star Weekend 2024:

In the Under-14 division, Team KFC (White) defeated KFC Red 52-47. The points were shared among Avion Kesney (22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals), Kemal Pickering (10 points and 8 rebounds), and Darren Dublin (8 points and 5 rebounds).

Team Chico (White), led by Rehana Romain and Junelly Paddy, down Team Blue 27-14. Romain top scored the game with 18 points, while Paddy contributed 8 points and 13 rebounds.

The Boys’ Under-18 division saw Team G-Boats (Yellow) toppling G-Boats Blue by a 2-point margin, with Hoyte, Stephens, and Stephen George sealing the win for Team Yellow. The match ended 59-57 in favour of Team Yellow. The top Performers for Team G-Boats (Yellow) are Cordel Hoyte (20 points and 17 rebounds), Colwyn Stephens (13 points and 10 rebounds), and Stephen George (12 points and 9 rebounds).

The event concluded the National School Basketball Festival season, sponsored this year by Edward B. Beharry Ltd, G-Boats GY, and KFC Guyana.