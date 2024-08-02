VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former national footballer and founder of Vurlon Mills Football Academy along with a 16-member squad have departed local shores yesterday headed for Trinidad and Tobago to compete at the Athletic International Academy (AIA) Summer Cup invitational 2024.
A spirited group of Under-12 players along with four support staff will be in Port of Spain from August 1-4.
The tournament will provide a valuable opportunity for the young players to test their skills against international competition.
The VMFA boys will be in action today from 2pm at the Eddie Hart Stadium.
The selected players for the tournament include; Davin Smith, Leslie Khan, Noel Persaud, Aderemi Simon, Adiel Hamilton, Lamar Lovell, Jarell Mendonca, Dontay Kowlessar, Wyatt Fernandes, Omari St.Hill, Fabio Kowlessar, Tyrese Robinson, Raheem Gill, Godfrey Greaves, Avion Lynch and Simeon Devonish.
Coaches Vurlon Mills, Oshazay Savory, and Wheatland Fordyce accompany the team, and Marisha Fernandes serves as the Team Manager.
