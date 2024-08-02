Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Spartans dominoes club will be hosting a fund raising dominoes competition on August 11 at YMCA, Thomas Lands.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the competition will be played on a two in, one out, six sitting basis.
The winning team will pocket a trophy and $500,000, runner up a trophy and $250,000 and third place a trophy and $150,000. The most valuable player in the final will receive $30,000.
Teams can contact Referee Harry on 697-7777 for registration. Double-six time is 14:00 hrs.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 02, 2024Kaieteur News – Former national footballer and founder of Vurlon Mills Football Academy along with a 16-member squad have departed local shores yesterday headed for Trinidad and Tobago to...
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Olympics is the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. It brings together athletes from all around... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]