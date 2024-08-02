Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Aug 02, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Spartans dominoes club will be hosting a fund raising dominoes competition on August 11 at YMCA, Thomas Lands.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the competition will be played on a two in, one out, six sitting basis.

The winning team will pocket a trophy and $500,000, runner up a trophy and $250,000 and third place a trophy and $150,000. The most valuable player in the final will receive $30,000.

Teams can contact Referee Harry on 697-7777 for registration. Double-six time is 14:00 hrs.

