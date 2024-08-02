New addition Stormy Victory acclimatizing ahead of Guyana Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Seven new horses touched down in Guyana during this week and are in full preparation mode ahead of the 16th running of the Guyana Cup which is set for August 11 at Rising Sun Turf Club.

One of the new additions, Stormy Victory of the Simply Royals Racing Stables, began training at Port Mourant on Tuesday, and has since been acclimatizing to new conditions.

According to Winston Appadu, a veteran jockey who was working Stormy Victory, the horse looks comfortable. “He is comfortable on the track, on the first day in Guyana. He has a chance to win at Guyana Cup, a very good chance. I can’t rate this horse yet, based on jogging.”

Stormy Victory was imported from Miami, and according to co-owner, Christopher Deroop, Stormy Victory entered Guyana in good condition.

“The horses should be ready for Guyana Cup. We are expecting a lot come Guyana Cup, because the horses have been running and training in Florida,” young Deroop said.

According to Equibase, Stormy Victory had seven starts this year, where he recorded one first, one second and one third place. Based on reports, Stormy Victory is expected to join stablemate Stolen Money in the Guyana Cup feature event.

Stolen Money is one of Guyana’s top horses in 2024, and with the latest addition, Stormy Victory, the Simply Royals Racing Stables will fancy their chances of claiming the Guyana Cup.

The 16th running of the Guyana Cup is organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing, with more than 40 million Guyana dollars in cash for prize money. Last year’s Guyana Cup saw a total purse of $24 million.

The drawing for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup will be held on Sunday, August 4 and fans will be aware of all the top entries.

This year’s Guyana Cup will certainly be the biggest horse race event in the history of the country, and the day will be packed with side attractions. The first-ever fun park is set to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club, where kids will witness a parading bar on spot, and multiple stages will be set up across the venue.

The biggest DJ competition will also ignite Rising Sun Turf Club, where top DJs will battle for supremacy from near and far. Ten races are listed on the provisional programme, and registration closes on Saturday August 3. No late entries will be accepted at this year’s Guyana Cup.

Races for Guyana Cup starts at 12:00h local time at Rising Sun Turf Club on August 11.