Man caught on camera stealing car in Sophia

Kaieteur News – A man dressed in a white hoodie was on Wednesday caught on camera stealing a white 2016 Model Axio motorcar, PAC 1855, off of a bridge on Dennis Street, Sophia.

The car belongs to Yonathan Benjamin who is pleading with the public to assist him in finding his car.

CCTV Footage showed a man dressed in white hoodie and what looked like a pair of short black denim pants walking up to the driver’s side of the parked vehicle. The man spent about a minute prying the lock before he finally got into it and drove off with the vehicle.

Benjamin has lodged a report with the police and is pleading with the public to share any information that may lead to the return of the car.

Persons with information related to the stolen car can also contact Benjamin on telephone numbers, 637-7214 or 219-7214.