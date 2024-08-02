Malteenoes bring down curtains on successful 2024 Cricket Summer Camp

Kaieteur Sports – The annual Malteenoes Cricket Camp concluded recently with a large number of graduates set to now continue their journey on their way to becoming future cricket stars, following a highly-successful 2024 programme, held at the Malteenoes Sports Club Ground.

Operating under the motto “Our Youth, Our Future”, Roughly 90 attendees, both boys and girls completed a successful fundamental course on the pros and cons of being a professional cricketer, starting from the grassroots level.

Key areas like batting, bowling, fielding alongside various drills and stamina/endurance related tests were conducted during the span of the camp. With senior facilitators like National youth coach Quasen Nedd, Women’s U19 T20 Regional winning coach Clive Grimmond along with a slew of former players, both club and national; helped make the camp a tremendous success.

There to give the youngsters one final boost of encouragement before handing out well-deserved certificates of completion, former Guyana all-rounder and MSC Vice-president Steven Jacobs, who initially urged the youths to make the most of the camp; said he was overly happy at the final outcome of this year’s camp.

Jacobs lauded the batch of young men and women who dedicated their time over the past few weeks to ensure that they finished the camp on a high note. He said the expectation for the players was to see them not stop here, but ramp up the hard work and dedication now that they have a solid understanding of the rudiments of the game.

The former player turned businessman, further highlighted that he was impressed by the raw abilities of most of the kids, adding that now will be the ideal time to funnel those players into a structured cricketing system.