GRA to spend $186M to fix-up NA office

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has set aside approximately $186,545,139 to execute rehabilitation works at its Strand Street, New Amsterdam office building.

This is according to a recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that five companies had applied for the project. The contractors are AYN Construction & General Services, Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction, BM Property Investments Inc., Dundas Construction Inc., and A&D General Building & Construction Company.

Back in 2022, GRA had announced in a release that its main operation from its Strand Street location was being relocated to a more spacious and upgraded building which is now at Ferry Street and Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.

It was also reported by the agency at the time, that the old office at Strand, is being retrofitted to house a regional Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) Office of the Guyana Revenue Authority.

