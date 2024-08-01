Youth complete STEM Students’ Readiness camp

Latest update August 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) alongside the University of Guyana and the Ministry of Education concluded its Third Annual Regional Accelerator for STEM Students’ Readiness (RASSR) camp today.
Beginning on July 14, 2024, at the University of Guyana, the camp was crafted to discover, guide, and cultivate young talent from all of Guyana’s 10 Administrative Regions, focusing on those who are keen on, and capable of driving the nation’s growth.
According to the Ministry of Education, each year, the programme supports 100 youth, enhancing their skills in areas like Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Integrated Science, Technology, and Engineering. Throughout the camp, the curriculum seamlessly incorporated the participants’ career aspirations, while educators were introduced to novel teaching approaches in STEM education.
The UG-RASSR Camp provides a comprehensive five-year, fully funded experiential learning opportunity, offering continuous mentorship and support for students. Its goal is to spark an interest in higher education and create dynamic opportunities for students to collaborate and apply scientific principles in STEM.
