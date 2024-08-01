KEVIN ‘2Feet’ Joseph / Team 13 U23 Basketball Semifinals on tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Tonight the semifinals in the Kevin ‘2Feet’ Joseph / Team 13 Under23 basketball competition will be played at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.

In the first semifinal game scheduled for 6.30pm Block 22 Flames, who failed to show against Retrieve Raiders in their preliminary round, and lost via a walkover, will now try to win on court and book a place in the final.

The other semifinal is set for 8.30pm and the Victory Valley Royals, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, will face the challenge of Amelia’s Ward Jets who they defeated 42-39 when the two teams played each other in the round robin.

In the latest results, Victory Valley Royals overcame Central Mackenzie Kings, 69-55, last Saturday night to have an unbeaten record in round robin play and topped the point’s standings in what was the final game in the preliminary round involving five clubs.

Earlier, Retrieve Raiders won against Amelia’s Ward Jets, 59-51.

Royals’ Kobe Tappin top scored with 24 points and Godwin George had nine points. The best scorer for Kings was Joe Warner with 11 points.

For the Raiders’ victory, Shemar Savoury scored a game high 26 points and Damian Vincente hit in nine.

Joel Benjamin with 14 points and Stephan George 12, were their best players for Jets.

Last Friday Retrieve Raiders won via a walkover over Block 22 Flames.

In the other game, Jets defeated Central Mackenzie Kings, 47-35, as Stephen George netted 10 points, and Tyreese Arthur did likewise for the Kings scoring 10 points.

Eliminated, were the Kings club, with the other four reaching the semifinals.

Trophies and medals are on offer for the top clubs.