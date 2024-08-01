GWI to spend $99M to drill another well at Onderneeming after spending over $100M to drill two wells

Kaieteur News – After spending over $100 million to drill two wells at Onderneeming in Region Two, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is set to spend approximately $99,522,179 to drill a third potable water well there.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website disclosed that the contract was awarded to Zeco Group of Services Inc. In October 2023, NPTAB announced that an $85,791,376 contract was awarded to Morris Jeffrey Enterprise to drill and construct a well in Onderneeming, and in April this year, another $194,344,860 contract was awarded to C&H Engineering and Construction Company Inc. to drill yet another well at Onderneeming and at Parika in Region Three.

Both projects are being executed by the GWI, an agency which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The drilling of wells, and setting up of water supply systems across the country is aimed at increasing treated water coverage to 90 percent on the coast by 2025.

It was reported that the drilling of wells at Onderneeming is to complement the Water Treatment Plant that is being constructed there.

In June, the Ministry of Housing and Water said that works on the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant are advancing steadily, marking a significant step towards improving water accessibility and quality for residents along the Essequibo Coast.

Once completed, the treatment plant is expected to benefit over 4,000 households, serving approximately 20,000 individuals from Taymouth Manor to Supenaam.

Subject Minister, Collin Croal during his visit at the project site noted the importance of the ongoing project stating, the Essequibo Coast currently lacks access to treated water. It was noted that the Onderneeming Treatment Plant is the first of two major investments planned to enhance water infrastructure in the region.

The treatment plant will focus on removing iron content from the water, ensuring cleaner and safer drinking water for residents, while the wells are set to boost the water supply in the region.

The $1.2 billion Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant is being constructed by Toshiba Water Solutions.

Minister Croal had also expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress, highlighting its anticipated completion by the last quarter of the year.