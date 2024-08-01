GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 21, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.

The AGM provides an important opportunity for members and stakeholders of the GGA to review the past year’s activities, discuss strategic plans, and address any pertinent issues affecting the sport of golf in Guyana.

Parts of the Agenda will see, Opening Remarks, Welcoming and introduction by the GGA president Aleem Hussain, approval of Minutes, Review and approval of the minutes from the previous AGM.

President’s Report which entails an overview of the year’s activities, achievements, and challenges.

Treasurer’s Report, Presentation of the financial statements and budget for the upcoming year.

Committee Reports with Updates from various committees, including junior development, tournament organization, and membership.

Election of Officers – Election of new officers for the coming term.

Strategic Plan Discussion along with the presentation and discussion of the strategic plan for the growth and development of golf in Guyana.

Also, an open forum for members to provide feedback, suggestions and ask questions.

The GGA encourages all members to attend this important meeting to contribute to the future of golf in Guyana. For more information or to confirm attendance in person or via Zoom, please contact Al Wilson at 656-9475.