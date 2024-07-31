Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for Guyana 

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – An unbeaten half-century from Jonathan Van Lange coupled with some potent bowling helped Guyana storm to a 5-wicket win over Windwards during yesterday’s round played at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Opener Rampertab Ramnauth (21), Romeo Deonarain (23) and Mavendra Dindyal (22) had good starts before they were dismissed, but laid the platform for a successful Guyana chase.

But it was Van Lange who muscled a pair of sixes and four fours on his way to 50 not out off 62 balls which took Guyana to 152-5 inside 40 overs.

Guyana kept Windwards to 148 all out in 40.2 overs after a collective bowling effort from part-time in-form spinner Mavendra Dindyal (3-15) with support from Riyad Latiff (2-17) and seamer Thaddeus Lovell (2-24).

Left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai (1-13), along with Myheim Khan (1-29) playing his first game for Isai Thorne and Krsna Singh (1-23) lent additional support.

Only Captain and opener Stephan Pascal who stroked 58 (6×4) and all-rounder Kirsten Murray (21) managed to get going for Windwards.

