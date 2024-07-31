Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Turkeyen to Uitvlugt Emancipation Road Race happens tomorrow

Jul 31, 2024 Sports

First place trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the Marathon.

Kaieteur Sports – The Uitvlugt Community Development Group (UCDG), in collaboration with Carlton “Corn Man” Stephenson, is excited to bring back their annual Emancipation Marathon Road Race tomorrow (Thursday) after a six-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlton Stephenson, popularly known as Corn Man, will be featured in the Emancipation Marathon Foot Race from Red Road, Turkeyen/Sophia to Estate Road, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

The last edition of this celebrated race took place in 2018, attracting numerous prominent figures and significant public interest. This year’s race promises to be no different. The UCDG is asking participants to assemble at the starting point by 2:45 am for a 3:00 am start.

Carlton ‘Corn Man’ Stephenson will be looking to take on the youngsters at this year’s race.

The marathon will begin at the popular Bread Shop on Red Road in Sophia. Runners will proceed westward on Dennis Street to Sheriff Street, make a left turn at Sheriff Street, and continue south towards Mandela Avenue. From there, participants will turn left at the DSL junction and head to the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the crossing. The race will then turn right towards the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, heading westward and culminating at the Estate Road (four corners) in Uitvlugt.

Come out and be part of this thrilling spectacle, as some of the country’s top athletes usher in the 2024 Emancipation Day of Fun with Mr. Carlton Stephenson and the Uitvlugt community.

