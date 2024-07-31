Turkeyen to Uitvlugt Emancipation Road Race happens tomorrow

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Uitvlugt Community Development Group (UCDG), in collaboration with Carlton “Corn Man” Stephenson, is excited to bring back their annual Emancipation Marathon Road Race tomorrow (Thursday) after a six-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlton Stephenson, popularly known as Corn Man, will be featured in the Emancipation Marathon Foot Race from Red Road, Turkeyen/Sophia to Estate Road, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.
The last edition of this celebrated race took place in 2018, attracting numerous prominent figures and significant public interest. This year’s race promises to be no different. The UCDG is asking participants to assemble at the starting point by 2:45 am for a 3:00 am start.
The marathon will begin at the popular Bread Shop on Red Road in Sophia. Runners will proceed westward on Dennis Street to Sheriff Street, make a left turn at Sheriff Street, and continue south towards Mandela Avenue. From there, participants will turn left at the DSL junction and head to the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the crossing. The race will then turn right towards the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, heading westward and culminating at the Estate Road (four corners) in Uitvlugt.
Come out and be part of this thrilling spectacle, as some of the country’s top athletes usher in the 2024 Emancipation Day of Fun with Mr. Carlton Stephenson and the Uitvlugt community.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 31, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – In the early 1990s, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), then in opposition, was vocal about Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]