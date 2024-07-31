St. Cuthbert’s man missing after leaving campsite to buy rum

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Roy Schuman, a 35-year-old labourer from St. Cuthbert’s Mission has been reported missing after disappearing from his worksite at Chinese Landing in Region One.

25-year-old, Roy Schuman

According to his mother, Adlene Schuman, he left his home in St. Cuthbert’s Mission to travel to Chinese Landing to work as a chainsaw operator last Thursday, July 25th. She says he would have arrived at Chinese Landing on Saturday around 20:00 hrs, and that his employer informed her that he went to purchase some alcohol after setting up his hammock.

Schuman’s mother says that she was told this is the last time he was seen. According to her, his employer said that a possible explanation is that, after purchasing and drinking his alcohol, he became intoxicated and fell into the river. Reports have been swirling that a body was found at Chinese Landing, but these reports have not yet been confirmed by Adlene Schuman or her family at this time. A report has been made by Schuman’s family to the police at St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

