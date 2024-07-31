Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Aleka Persaud delivered a sub-par performance yesterday in Paris, finishing fourth in Heat One of the Women’s 100m freestyle event at the 33rd Olympiad.
Persaud entered the pool in France with a personal best and national record in the women’s 100m freestyle of 1:00.67, set at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
However, the two-time Olympian swam 1:01.29 on Tuesday, finishing fourth behind Zimbabwe’s Paige van der Westhuizen (59.19s), 16-year-old Tilly Collymore of Grenada (58.84s), and Botswana’s Maxine Egner (58.98s).
Rana Saadeldin from Sudan (1:04.72) finished behind Persaud.
“It was good. It wasn’t the time I wanted, but I enjoyed the race and that’s what it’s about,” Persaud told Regional broadcaster, Sportsmax following the race.
Persaud pointed out a sense of nervousness, stating “my heart was beating fast. It’s definitely different from Tokyo, my first Olympics. This is a different atmosphere. The crowd is involved in each race.”
Persaud thanked her parents, various coaches and everyone that supported her Olympic journey.
Of the five Guyanese athletes present at the Paris Olympics, Persaud, fellow swimmer Raekwon Noel, and table tennis player Chelsea Edghill have so far ended their participation.
Meanwhile, up next, Emanuel Archibald and Aliyah Abrams will be in action at the Stade de France when track and field events begin over the weekend.
On August 3, Archibald, the country’s leading sprinter, will compete in the men’s 100m preliminary round, while Abrams will compete in the women’s 400m on August 5. (Rawle Toney)
