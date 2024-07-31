Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association does well in T&T event

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (G.M.M.A.K.A) has turned in an outstanding performance at a recent tournament held in Trinidad on July 27th and 28th, 2024. A dedicated team of 11 students participated, demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship and skill.

The GMMAKA expressed pleasure in reporting that our athletes achieved remarkable success across various events, securing a total of 49 medals: 23 first-place, 12 second-place, and 14 third-place finishes. This impressive accomplishment is a testament to their hard work and dedication, the association noted in a release.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our parents, whose unwavering support and efforts made it possible for our students to attend and excel in this competition. Your contributions have been invaluable in fostering the growth and success of our young athletes,” the release noted.

Despite these successes, the GMMAKA has been tirelessly advocating for financial support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to enable our young karate ambassadors to represent Guyana in various international tournaments. Unfortunately, despite numerous letters and attempts to secure appointments, our pleas have gone unanswered, leaving our athletes without the necessary aid.

Our association has a proud history of participation in both local and international karate tournaments, consistently bringing home medals and honours for Guyana. This year alone, our members have competed in prestigious tournaments in the USA and Trinidad, and we are set to participate in another tournament in Suriname in the coming days. These achievements highlight the dedication and talent of our martial artists, who continue to elevate Guyana’s reputation on the global stage.

However, financial constraints have severely limited our ability to support all our talented students. Many promising athletes are unable to participate in these tournaments due to a lack of funds, which not only hampers their personal growth but also diminishes Guyana’s presence in the international martial arts community, the association lamented.

They are urgently calling upon the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to acknowledge their plight and provide the necessary financial support. Your assistance will make a significant difference in the lives of our young karate ambassadors and the future of martial arts in Guyana, the release pointed out.