Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association does well in T&T event

Jul 31, 2024 Sports

The successful Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association participants in the Trinidad tournament.

The successful Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association participants in the Trinidad tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (G.M.M.A.K.A) has turned in an outstanding performance at a recent tournament held in Trinidad on July 27th and 28th, 2024. A dedicated team of 11 students participated, demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship and skill.

The GMMAKA expressed pleasure in reporting that our athletes achieved remarkable success across various events, securing a total of 49 medals: 23 first-place, 12 second-place, and 14 third-place finishes. This impressive accomplishment is a testament to their hard work and dedication, the association noted in a release.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our parents, whose unwavering support and efforts made it possible for our students to attend and excel in this competition. Your contributions have been invaluable in fostering the growth and success of our young athletes,” the release noted.

Despite these successes, the GMMAKA has been tirelessly advocating for financial support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to enable our young karate ambassadors to represent Guyana in various international tournaments. Unfortunately, despite numerous letters and attempts to secure appointments, our pleas have gone unanswered, leaving our athletes without the necessary aid.

Our association has a proud history of participation in both local and international karate tournaments, consistently bringing home medals and honours for Guyana. This year alone, our members have competed in prestigious tournaments in the USA and Trinidad, and we are set to participate in another tournament in Suriname in the coming days. These achievements highlight the dedication and talent of our martial artists, who continue to elevate Guyana’s reputation on the global stage.

However, financial constraints have severely limited our ability to support all our talented students. Many promising athletes are unable to participate in these tournaments due to a lack of funds, which not only hampers their personal growth but also diminishes Guyana’s presence in the international martial arts community, the association lamented.

They are urgently calling upon the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to acknowledge their plight and provide the necessary financial support. Your assistance will make a significant difference in the lives of our young karate ambassadors and the future of martial arts in Guyana, the release pointed out.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One...

Jul 31, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Read More
Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Jul 31, 2024

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad to face South Africa in warm-up match

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad...

Jul 31, 2024

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares One Guyana T10

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares...

Jul 31, 2024

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for Guyana 

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for...

Jul 31, 2024

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada...

Jul 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]