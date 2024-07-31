Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Jul 31, 2024 Sports

Norman Madhoo (left) and Christopher Lochan exhibit the Golden Arrowhead at Montego Bay Conference Centre after winning the Caribbean Cup Mixed Triples event.

Norman Madhoo (left) and Christopher Lochan exhibit the Golden Arrowhead at Montego Bay Conference Centre after winning the Caribbean Cup Mixed Triples event.

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club, players Christopher Lochan, Shaundel Hyles, and Norman Madhoo won the Mixed Triples event. Additionally, Melissa Smartt partnered with Madhoo to secure the Mixed Doubles victory on Saturday at the recently concluded 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup Weekend #1 at Montego Bay Conference Centre.

In the Carib-sponsored event, Team Florida emerged victorious overall with a total of 100 points. Team Bahamas secured the runner-up position with 94 points, followed by Trinidad and Tobago in third place with 74 points, while Guyana settled for fourth place with 67 points.

Guyanese duo Norman Madhoo and Melissa Smartt clinched the Mixed Doubles title against Bahamians Rashad Sweeting and Elvise Kemp. Madhoo then teamed up with Christopher Lochan and Shaundel Hyles to claim the Mixed Triples championship, capping off a successful opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Rashad Sweeting also helped Team Bahamas to secure the 2024 Teams event championship, with Florida finishing as runners-up. The Men’s Singles event was won by Florida’s Kristopher Abat, while the Men’s Doubles event went to Robin Albury and Shane Sawyer of the Bahamas. Trinidad and Tobago’s Karen Scott and Kimberli Rivas emerged as the Women’s Doubles champions.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to CDLC #1 Radesh Sweeting of the Bahamas in the Male category and Paula Murphy of Florida, who also won the Women’s Singles event, in the Female category.

The Tour continues from October 4-6 in Santiago, Chile.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One...

Jul 31, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Read More
Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Jul 31, 2024

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad to face South Africa in warm-up match

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad...

Jul 31, 2024

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares One Guyana T10

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares...

Jul 31, 2024

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for Guyana 

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for...

Jul 31, 2024

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada...

Jul 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]