Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club, players Christopher Lochan, Shaundel Hyles, and Norman Madhoo won the Mixed Triples event. Additionally, Melissa Smartt partnered with Madhoo to secure the Mixed Doubles victory on Saturday at the recently concluded 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup Weekend #1 at Montego Bay Conference Centre.

In the Carib-sponsored event, Team Florida emerged victorious overall with a total of 100 points. Team Bahamas secured the runner-up position with 94 points, followed by Trinidad and Tobago in third place with 74 points, while Guyana settled for fourth place with 67 points.

Guyanese duo Norman Madhoo and Melissa Smartt clinched the Mixed Doubles title against Bahamians Rashad Sweeting and Elvise Kemp. Madhoo then teamed up with Christopher Lochan and Shaundel Hyles to claim the Mixed Triples championship, capping off a successful opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Rashad Sweeting also helped Team Bahamas to secure the 2024 Teams event championship, with Florida finishing as runners-up. The Men’s Singles event was won by Florida’s Kristopher Abat, while the Men’s Doubles event went to Robin Albury and Shane Sawyer of the Bahamas. Trinidad and Tobago’s Karen Scott and Kimberli Rivas emerged as the Women’s Doubles champions.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to CDLC #1 Radesh Sweeting of the Bahamas in the Male category and Paula Murphy of Florida, who also won the Women’s Singles event, in the Female category.

The Tour continues from October 4-6 in Santiago, Chile.