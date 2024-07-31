Duo busted with gun, ammo, during stop and search exercise at Albion

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver from Leeds Village, Corentyne, Berbice and a farmer from Nurney Village, Corentyne, Berbice were on Tuesday arrested after the police found a firearm and ammunition in the car they were travelling in.
According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at about 6:28h on Tuesday, officers conducted an intelligence led-operation on the Albion public road in front of the Albion Police Station.
During the operation, the police stopped and searched a Toyota Premio motor vehicle bearing registration number HD 2128 and found a black plastic bag on the right side of the driver’s door containing a .38 revolver and seven live bullets.
Selwyne Gray, a taxi driver, was driving the car, and the lone passenger in the vehicle was identified as Otis Victor, a farmer.
Both Gray and Victor were arrested and taken to the Albion Police Station, where the gun, bullets, and the car were secured.
Investigations are ongoing.
