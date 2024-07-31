Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Jul 31, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Keyon Sinclair continued his sensational run in Canada after smacking an unbeaten 110 for Pegasus last Sunday against 11-Man Army in one of the many matches in this year’s Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) Regular Season T20 competition.

Keyon Sinclair

Keyon Sinclair

The right-handed Sinclair, registered a century earlier in the campaign, and again looked in sublime form, having slammed 16 sixes and 1 four during his entertaining 40-ball exhibition in Brampton.

Pegasus quickly reached 166-1 with 56 balls to spare after 11-Man Army had only gathered up a decent 163 all out in exactly 20-overs.

Sinclair, the Berbician, and former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters, had set the chase with an electrifying, 30-run opening stand. Peters hit 5 sixes to accumulate all 30 runs.

Sinclair and Kandasammy Surujnarine finished off things in style with Surujnarine contributing 19 not out.

11-Man Army won the toss and opted to take first knock before proceedings got going.

Opener Rabindra Persaud once again demonstrated his consistency with a boundary-studded 74 which included nine sixes and two fours. His innings spanned 74 balls while Raymond Tiwari and Navin Latchman also made an impression with the bat by scoring 40 and 33 respectively.

Notably, 11-Man Army was coasting nicely at 153-4 and potentially could have gotten a more respectable total, but they lost 7 wickets for a mere 10 runs.

Surujnarine grabbed 3-39 from his maximum four overs to be the most outstanding bowler for Pegasus, while Adrian Sukhwa supported him by accounting for two victims.

The competition will resume August 11th with another series of matches.

Meanwhile, more details from other fixtures in a subsequent edition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One...

Jul 31, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Read More
Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Jul 31, 2024

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad to face South Africa in warm-up match

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad...

Jul 31, 2024

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares One Guyana T10

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares...

Jul 31, 2024

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for Guyana 

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for...

Jul 31, 2024

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada...

Jul 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]