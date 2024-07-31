Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Keyon Sinclair continued his sensational run in Canada after smacking an unbeaten 110 for Pegasus last Sunday against 11-Man Army in one of the many matches in this year’s Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) Regular Season T20 competition.

The right-handed Sinclair, registered a century earlier in the campaign, and again looked in sublime form, having slammed 16 sixes and 1 four during his entertaining 40-ball exhibition in Brampton.

Pegasus quickly reached 166-1 with 56 balls to spare after 11-Man Army had only gathered up a decent 163 all out in exactly 20-overs.

Sinclair, the Berbician, and former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters, had set the chase with an electrifying, 30-run opening stand. Peters hit 5 sixes to accumulate all 30 runs.

Sinclair and Kandasammy Surujnarine finished off things in style with Surujnarine contributing 19 not out.

11-Man Army won the toss and opted to take first knock before proceedings got going.

Opener Rabindra Persaud once again demonstrated his consistency with a boundary-studded 74 which included nine sixes and two fours. His innings spanned 74 balls while Raymond Tiwari and Navin Latchman also made an impression with the bat by scoring 40 and 33 respectively.

Notably, 11-Man Army was coasting nicely at 153-4 and potentially could have gotten a more respectable total, but they lost 7 wickets for a mere 10 runs.

Surujnarine grabbed 3-39 from his maximum four overs to be the most outstanding bowler for Pegasus, while Adrian Sukhwa supported him by accounting for two victims.

The competition will resume August 11th with another series of matches.

Meanwhile, more details from other fixtures in a subsequent edition.