Poole and Ninvalle lauds Guyana’s boxers at St Lucia event

Kaieteur News – Following Guyana’s second place finish overall at the Invitational Category of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Boxing Championship, which concluded on Sunday at the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries, St. Lucia, with standouts Abiola Jackman and Ryan Rogers walking away with individual accolades, Steve Ninvalle and Terrence Poole, respective President and Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has lauded the performance of the boxers.

Poole, Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association, said, “It was a good outing because all six came back with medals; we went for the exposure, which was the primary goal, and I think the performance was good. I think it was good for boxing in Guyana and the Caribbean. Trinidad had a very large contingent; they carried about 16 individuals, and we didn’t carry as much, and they would have been in all the different categories. We wanted to support the event, and it’s a developmental competition. We used the opportunity and expose some of our boxers.”

He further said, “This coming Saturday, we will be staging another U-16 Championship at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym, and from that we will select the team for the Caribbean Championship.”

Meanwhile, GBA President Steve Ninvalle stated, “Once again, we have achieved our primary objective, which is the exposure of emerging talents to the rigours and intricacies of international competition. While our participation centred on supporting the St Lucia federation in their bid to improve the quality of the event, for us, a tournament of this nature falls into the developmental category, especially in light of the impending Caribbean Championships, which will feature most of the participants from the event.”

He further informed, “We are proud of the team’s performance, as it highlights the continuous advancement and strides that are being made by the GBA, and we will continue to invest in our talents, fighters, and officials, for the foreseeable future, as we aim to maintain Guyana’s upward trajectory in the discipline within the English-speaking Caribbean. Congratulations are in order for a successful campaign.”

The OECS Championship featured participation from several nations, some of whom will participate at the impending Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championships in Guyana.