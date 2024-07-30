Makeup does do wonders!

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever see a face transform before yuh very eyes? Well, that’s the power of makeup. Makeup is the best thing since sliced bread. It’s like magic. One minute yuh looking at one person, and the next minute yuh seeing a whole different being. Like two-for-one special!

Dem boys seh makeup does wonders. It’s like a miracle in a bottle. Hide all them blemishes, them pimples, and them late-night bags. You gone from regular to spectacular. Just like that!

But here’s a little advice from dem boys. Always make sure to see yuh better half without makeup before yuh decide to carry the relationship further. Yuh don’t want no surprises. One morning yuh wake up and wonder who de stranger in yuh bed is. Makeup can make yuh believe in love at first sight. But dem boys seh, trust yuh eyes only after yuh see the bare face.

Cosmetics does do wonders for some people. It’s like an artist painting a masterpiece. Eyeliner sharp like a razor blade, lipstick bold like a fire engine, and foundation smooth like butter. Some people can’t even recognize theyself without it.

Dem boys seh, makeup is confidence in a compact. Some people can’t leave the house without it. It’s like armor for the face. Feel invincible, look invincible. It’s all about presentation.

But don’t get carried away. Sometimes too much makeup is like too much seasoning. Yuh end up spoiling the whole pot. Natural beauty does still count for something. A little touch-up here and there, and yuh good to go.

Remember, makeup ain’t just for the ladies. Nowadays, men getting in on the action too. A little concealer, a little powder, and bam! Ready for the world. Dem boys seh, equal opportunity for all.

So, next time yuh looking in the mirror, give thanks for makeup. It’s the best thing after sliced bread. But always remember to appreciate the face underneath. Because at the end of the day, real beauty comes from within. But a little makeup sure don’t hurt!

Talk half. Leff half.