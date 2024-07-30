CARICOM honours Clive Lloyd with Order of the Caribbean Community award

– Second Guyanese to receive OCC honours

Kaieteur Sports – Renowned Guyanese cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd and Jamaican regionalist and former CARICOM Secretary-General Roderick Rainford have been conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the region’s highest honour.

The ceremony took place at Charter Hall, St. George’s University, during the culturally rich opening ceremony for the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government in Grenada on Sunday, July 28.

Sir Clive, who was present to receive the Award, stated that he was grateful to be honoured by the Community, adding “I am humbled to be in your midst and to have been considered worthy of the honour of the Order of the Caribbean Community.”

According to the Legendary cricketer, “I am indeed grateful for your validation, and indeed urge your continued support of the development of West Indies Cricket spawned by initiatives of the fertile minds of the pertinent CARICOM Sub-Committee. Ladies and gentlemen, you must know that amongst knighthoods, honorary doctorates and national honours with which I have been blessed, this award, which emanates from an aggregation that essentially fuelled my professional career, holds pride of place.”

Lloyd became the second Guyanese, after Sir Shridath Ramphal (1992), and the fourth cricketer, after Sir Garfield Sobers (1998), Sir Viv Richards (2022), and Brian Lara (2008), to be bestowed with the Order of the Caribbean Community.

Sir Clive captained the West Indies Cricket Team in three World Cups, winning in 1975 (scoring a century) and 1979, and finishing in second place in the 1983 tournament won by India.

In 1971, he was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year. He captained the West Indies between 1974 and 1985, directing their rise to become the greatest Test and One Day International team of the 20th century; only Australia achieved comparable success.

He is considered one of the most successful Test captains in the history of West Indies cricket.

During his captaincy, the side had a run of 27 matches without defeat, including 11 consecutive wins. He was the first West Indian player to earn 100 international caps.

In 2009, Sir Clive was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. In 2022, he received a knighthood at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.