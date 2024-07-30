CARICOM honours Clive Lloyd with Order of the Caribbean Community award

Latest update July 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2024 Sports
– Second Guyanese to receive OCC honours
Kaieteur Sports – Renowned Guyanese cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd and Jamaican regionalist and former CARICOM Secretary-General Roderick Rainford have been conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the region’s highest honour.
The ceremony took place at Charter Hall, St. George’s University, during the culturally rich opening ceremony for the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government in Grenada on Sunday, July 28.
Sir Clive, who was present to receive the Award, stated that he was grateful to be honoured by the Community, adding “I am humbled to be in your midst and to have been considered worthy of the honour of the Order of the Caribbean Community.”
According to the Legendary cricketer, “I am indeed grateful for your validation, and indeed urge your continued support of the development of West Indies Cricket spawned by initiatives of the fertile minds of the pertinent CARICOM Sub-Committee. Ladies and gentlemen, you must know that amongst knighthoods, honorary doctorates and national honours with which I have been blessed, this award, which emanates from an aggregation that essentially fuelled my professional career, holds pride of place.”
Lloyd became the second Guyanese, after Sir Shridath Ramphal (1992), and the fourth cricketer, after Sir Garfield Sobers (1998), Sir Viv Richards (2022), and Brian Lara (2008), to be bestowed with the Order of the Caribbean Community.
Sir Clive captained the West Indies Cricket Team in three World Cups, winning in 1975 (scoring a century) and 1979, and finishing in second place in the 1983 tournament won by India.
In 1971, he was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year. He captained the West Indies between 1974 and 1985, directing their rise to become the greatest Test and One Day International team of the 20th century; only Australia achieved comparable success.
He is considered one of the most successful Test captains in the history of West Indies cricket.
During his captaincy, the side had a run of 27 matches without defeat, including 11 consecutive wins. He was the first West Indian player to earn 100 international caps.
In 2009, Sir Clive was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. In 2022, he received a knighthood at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 30, 2024– Second Guyanese to receive OCC honours Kaieteur Sports – Renowned Guyanese cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd and Jamaican regionalist and former CARICOM Secretary-General Roderick Rainford have...
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – As Guyanese, we must be wary of the narratives being peddled by US and European imperialism and their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]