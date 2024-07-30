Briton John bags 2nd Annual Raj and Daughter Memorial Cycle Road Race title Senior

Kaieteur Sports – Cyclist and National Road Race Champion Briton John continued his dominance on the local circuit, securing first place in the 2nd Annual Raj & Daughter Motorcycle and Cycle Store Memorial Cycle Race on Sunday. Riding for United We Stand, John triumphed in Corriverton, Berbice, finishing the 60-mile race in an impressive time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 12 seconds (2:26:12). His closest competitors, old rival Jamaul John and Christopher Griffith of Team KFC Evolution, finished second (2:27:17) and third (2:35:35), respectively.

Rounding off the top eight were Robin Persaud (fourth), Curtis Dey (fifth), Mario Washington (sixth), Paul Choo-wee-nam (seventh), and Alexis Mendes (eighth). John also excelled in the sprints, capturing five sprint prizes. Jamaul John secured two sprint prizes, while Aaron Newton claimed one.

The Masters category saw Robin Persaud emerging victorious; he was followed closely by Paul Choo-wee-nam and Alexis Mendes in second and third place, respectively. The Junior’s category saw Alexander Leung take the top spot, having recently returned more polished and primed from a UCI Road Cycling Training and Development camp in Trinidad. Sidwel Sandy, Jaime Kennedy, and Alex Newton occupied the second, third, and fourth place positions, respectively.

The Under-23 category was won by Mario Washington, with Aaron Newton and Arjoon Sookhai finishing second and third.

The Beginners category was won by Clem Toy Doris, with Dinesh Sookhai and Dequan Rooterford placing second and third, respectively. In the BMX category, Franki Crawford, Jeremy St. Clair, Jaziah Erskine, and Justin Singh finished in that order.

The event, organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club, received high praise from participants. The support and dedication of the organizers contributed significantly to its success.

Winners in the senior category received prizes of $60,000 for first place, $40,000 for second place, and $30,000 for third place, with financial packages also awarded to those finishing in fourth to eighth positions.

The top three winners in the Junior’s category received $25,000, $20,000, and $18,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively. Winners in the Veteran race pocketed $20,000, $17,000, and $16,000 for the respective top three positions.