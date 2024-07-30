Bevney Mcgarrell’s hat-trick inspires Santos FC to 7-0 win over Buxton United FC

KFC Elite League Season Six

– Ann’s Grove United FC prevail 2-1 against Fruta Conquerors FC

Kaieteur Sports – Bervey McGarrell’s hat-trick powered Santos Football Club to a 7-0 win over Buxton United Football Club on Saturday night, while Ann’s Grove United Football Club edged past Fruta Conquerors Football Club with a 2-1 victory in Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six.

At the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, on July 28, Santos FC’s Stefan Reynolds wasted no time making an impact, netting a goal just two minutes into the match.

The barrage continued as McGarrell completed his hat-trick with goals in the 32nd, 65th and 82nd minutes.

Santos FC dominated possession throughout the game, stifling any offensive efforts from their East Bank Demerara opponents and maintaining a firm grip on the match. In a late surge, Solomon Austin added two goals in the 71st and 87th minutes, with Shaquan Joseph sealing the rout with a strike in the 90+2nd minute.

The evening’s final fixture saw Ann’s Grove United FC face off against Fruta Conquerors FC. After a goalless first half, Ann’s Grove came out with renewed energy in the second half. Teon Stewart stole the spotlight for the East Coast side, finding the back of the net twice, first in the 62nd minute and again in the 82nd.

Fruta Conquerors FC fought hard to get back into the game, with Dwayne Baptiste scoring in the 85th minute. Despite their efforts, they were unable to overturn the deficit, leaving Ann’s Grove FC with a hard-earned 2-1 victory.

At the start of the week, the Guyana Defence Force FC remains in commanding form, holding the top spot with an impressive forty points. Their record of thirteen wins, one draw, and a staggering sixty-one goals from just fourteen games highlights their dominance.

In hot pursuit, Slingerz FC retains the second position with thirty-nine points accrued from fifteen matches. Their tally includes eleven victories, three draws, and a total of seventy goals scored.

The Guyana Police Force FC holds steady in third place, having accumulated thirty one points from ten wins, one draw, and 3 losses.

Santos FC, meanwhile, has leapfrogged into fourth place with twenty-seven points, thanks to nine wins, six losses, and thirty-one goals. Western Tigers FC has slid back to fifth with twenty-four points, having secured eight wins and suffered seven losses.

Den Amstel FC sits in sixth with nineteen points, reflecting five wins, four draws, and seven losses. Fruta Conquerors FC remains in seventh, with sixteen points from five wins, one draw, and nine losses.

Ann’s Grove United FC has made a move up to eighth place with fourteen points, accumulated through four wins, two draws, and ten losses. Monedderlust FC slips to ninth, now on nine points from three wins, three draws, and nine losses.

Buxton United FC remains in the bottom spot, holding just one point from a single draw and enduring seventeen losses.

The July 30 (today’s) action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Ann’s Grove United FC squaring off against Police FC, followed by Den Amstel FC battling it out against Western Tigers FC at 9:00 p.m.