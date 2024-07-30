Latest update July 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

2024 GCC Cricket Camps bowls off with huge turnout for opening day

Jul 30, 2024 Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd having a chat with some of the youngsters during yesterday's opening of the GCC Camp.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd having a chat with some of the youngsters during yesterday’s opening of the GCC Camp.

– Coach Nedd excited to work with next future of Guyana’s cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The annual Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) cricket August holiday camp officially bowled off yesterday with a tremendous turnout at the legendary Bourda Ground, despite the inclement weather.

Despite early morning rain, the camp got underway at 09:00hrs with some words from a few folks including former Guyana/West Indies player and GCC legend, Leon Johnson, who continues to support the annual camp hosted by his former club.

Co-facilitator, Coach Garvin Nedd conducted his usual sessions with the players 11-13 as he focused on picking the young minds of the players. Following his interaction and various quizzes on cricket, Nedd shifted focus to the more hands-on aspect of the camp, as players warmed up with some stretches and shuttles on the GCC hard-court.

Coaches, a few current players and the attendees pose during the official opening of the GCC Cricket Camp yesterday at Bourda.

Coaches, a few current players and the attendees pose during the official opening of the GCC Cricket Camp yesterday at Bourda.

Nedd, a former Guyana youth spinner, focused more on coaching at the grassroots level following the end of his career and is also the current Assistant Coach of the Regional 4-Day Champs, Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The former off-spinner said he enjoys working with what he believes is the future of Guyana’s cricket, as he’s seen many players come through camps like this and one day turn out to be great ambassadors of Guyana and West Indies cricket.

Youngsters being put through their paces during yesterday's opening of the GCC Camp.

Youngsters being put through their paces during yesterday’s opening of the GCC Camp.

In an invited comment yesterday, Nedd said the opportunity to work with players of this age is always good as he prefers to see the raw talent from a young age; something he says plays a role in coaches developing players from the ground up.

He added that he expects much from the current batch of players, who were upbeat and into Monday’s opening session during their respective drills and chats with Nedd and his partner Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) head coach, Peter Persaud.

Meanwhile, the camp will run up until August 3 with Nedd, alongside former Guyana Youth Coach Orin Bailey and Coach Persaud looking to make this year’s camp as successful as the previous editions.

