Seminar on borders, sovereignty billed for tomorrow

Latest update July 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Centre for International and Border Studies (CIBS), a recently- established organization comprising of a group of academics, professionals and practitioners from Guyana, the Caribbean, Latin America, the United States, Asia and Africa, has organised a seminar on the theme “Borders, Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity in the Caribbean and Beyond.”
The hybrid event will take place on Tuesday 30th July, 2024 from 9:30am at the Herdmanston Lodge, Lamaha Street, Georgetown, CIBS said in a release.
Representatives from Guyana, Belize, Brazil, Barbados, Mexico and Nigeria will make presentations which will be followed by a discussion session.
This is the first in a series of events which will be organized by the Centre for International and Border Studies on contemporary issues related to the current global geo-political and economic environment.
The CIBS wishes to cordially invite you to provide media coverage of this event. Further details can be obtained from Dr. Mark Kirton at Tele#: 668-6653 or [email protected].
