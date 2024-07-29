Guyana finishes second at OECS Boxing Championships in St. Lucia

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s nine-member team of boxers that attended the recently concluded St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Boxing Championships at the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries did well to finish second in the Invitational Category.

A tally of 14 points, decorated with four gold medals and two silver medals was enough for Guyana to claimed second place ahead of Barbados (13 points), who finished with 2 gold medals and equal amount of silver medals and a bronze medal.

Topping the category in the two-day tournament was Trinidad and Tobago with a massive 33 points. They acquired 10 gold medals and two silver medals in an impressive performance.

Additionally, Guyana’s Ryan Rogers was adjudged the Best Junior Boxer while his female teammate, Abiola Jackman was named Best Female Boxer.

The other specials awards were: Best Schoolboy – Shawn Ramnath (Trinidad & Tobago), Best Youth Boxer – John Didier (St. Lucia), Best Male Boxer, Micheal Fidole (Martinique) and Best dressed Team – St. Lucia.

In the main championships, St. Lucia won with a whopping 50 points (10 Gold Medals, 10 Silver Medals), Grenada was second with 18 points (9 Silver Medals) and Martinique finished third with 14 points (2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals, 1 Bronze Medal).

The 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships, staged on July 26 and 27, was held in accordance with International standards, under the IBA approved regulations.