Giftland Officemax pledges $100,000 to support 592TIP Ball Competition

Kaieteur Sports – Giftland Officemax, a prominent supporter of community and social causes, has thrown its support by making a generous contribution of $100,000 to the 592TIP Ball Competition, organized by the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons.

This donation underscores Giftland’s commitment to supporting significant initiatives aimed at raising awareness and combating human trafficking.

Notably, the competition will be played with high quality balls sold exclusively by the retail giants.

The 592TIP Ball Competition is set to be a dynamic showcase of talent and teamwork, featuring at least 18 teams across three competitive categories in an exciting five-a-side format. The action kicks off on July 28, 2024, at the Police Sports Ground, Eve Leary, starting from 13:00 hours. In each 10-minute match, two games will be played simultaneously, ensuring an exhilarating experience for both players and spectators.

The competition will not only offer thrilling football matches but also provide a platform to raise awareness about human trafficking. As part of the Ministerial Task Force’s month-long activities in recognition of World Trafficking in Persons Month, the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit will be present with a booth to educate and sensitize the public on this crucial issue.

Among the teams competing for the coveted titles and significant prizes are Sophia Unstoppable, Plum Park Warriors, Sparta Boss, Progressive Warriors, E Field Dynamic Ballers, Tucville Terrace, Back Circle B, Sophia B, CPCE Eagles, Festival City, A Field Warriors, Street Vibe, Herstelling Raiders, North Ruimveldt, Policing, Canal #1, Bosco Boys, FrutaConquerors and Show Stoppers.

The competition will culminate with the top team in each category taking home $100,000, while the runners-up will receive $60,000. This straight knockout format promises high-stakes excitement and fierce competition.

Tanisha Williams-Corbin, Coordinator of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit, expressed her gratitude for Giftland’s support: “We are deeply thankful to Giftland for their generous contribution to the 592TIP Ball Competition. Their support not only enriches the competition but also amplifies our efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking. This partnership is a testament to the power of community engagement in the fight against this global issue.”

Giftland’s sponsorship highlights its dedication to not only fostering community engagement through sports but also supporting vital causes that impact society. The 592TIP Ball Competition represents a unique intersection of athleticism and advocacy, offering a powerful platform to address and combat human trafficking.